President Iohannis congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier for re-election as Federal President of Germany

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis congratulated, on Sunday, Frank-Walter Steinmeier for his re-election as Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany, showing he looks forward to cooperating for a powerful partnership between the two countries.

"Congratulations, Mr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, for your re-election as Federal President of Germany. I look forward to our cooperation for a strong partnership between Romania and Germany," shows a Twitter post of the Romanian President.The President of Germany, Social Democrat Frank-Walter Steinmeier, was re-elected for a second five-year mandate in this representative position, where he is to embody a moral authority beyond partisan lines and for which he enjoyed the support of the mail political parties of the country, international press agencies say.Elected for the position for the first time in March 2017, the former Foreign Minister was elected with a large majority (1,045 of 1,437 possible votes) by a specially constituted electoral college, which reunites national deputies, a large number of local elected officials, as well as several personalities of the civil society.