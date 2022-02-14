President Iohannis congratulates German President Steinmeier on reelection: Solidarity is important right now

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on the occasion of the latter's reelection, while stating that, given the current security context, solidarity is important right now, through strengthening Allied security and supporting sustained diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.

"Your reelection is an expression of German society's confidence that you will continue to represent, as before, a pole of balance, dedicated to European and Euro-Atlantic values, which are essential in the difficult times we are facing," the Romanian head of state said in his message.

He pointed out that the "already strong excellent relations" between Romania and Germany, which are strategic in nature, have been strengthened in recent years.

"These are enhanced by the frequent and substantial bilateral political dialogue, by the strong economic ties and by the strong bridge between our countries represented by the Romanian community in Germany and by the German minority in Romania," said President Iohannis.

The head of state also mentioned that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty between Romania and the Federal Republic of Germany on friendly cooperation and partnership in Europe, stating that it is a good time to give new impetus to bilateral political and sectoral dialogue and an increased visibility to the Romanian-German relationship.

President Iohannis also referred to the current security context.

"In the current security context, with a negative impact at European and Euro-Atlantic level, it is important to act in solidarity, by strengthening Allied security and at the same time by supporting diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. Beyond these challenges, it is important we continue to promote an approach that is based on unity and convergence, at the community level, in order to succeed in consolidating the European project. I am convinced that Romania and Germany can contribute together, of a substantial manner, to this endeavour," concluded the head of state.

On Sunday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a Social Democrat, was re-elected for a second five-year term in office, Agerpres informs.