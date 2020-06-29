President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Monday the decoration decree of the "Marin Sorescu" National Theater in Craiova.

The head of state bestow upon the "Marin Sorescu" National Theater in Craiova, the "Cultural Merit" Order, in rank of Grand Officer, Category D "Performing Arts," as a sign of "appreciation for the important contribution in the cultural development of our country, for the devotion with which it illustrated itself in the cultural life, by promoting a quality artistic education among the young generations, proving excellence at national and international level."