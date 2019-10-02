President Iohannis: Germans of Romania, integral part of our country's history and identity

The Germans of Romania are an integral part of our country's history and identity, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday evening, at the reception on German Unity Day.

Klaus Iohannis brought to mind that Germany is in the Top 3 of investors in Romania, with over 10 billion euro. This amount, he pointed out, "demonstrates deep commitment."

In his speech, the head of state spoke about "the spirit of Sibiu", demonstrated during the May summit.

"The spirit of a union that wants to protect its citizens and invest in the future of the new generations, remaining united and in solidarity in the face of many challenges," he stressed.

According to Iohannis, "beyond the action of the politicians, the decisive contribution to the excellence of the current bilateral relationship has been brought by the citizens of the two countries".