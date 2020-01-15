President Iohannis: If we dismantle SIIJ, we need to do it through parliamentary procedure

President Klaus Iohannis voiced hope on Wednesday that the Section for investigating crimes in Justice will be dismantled, while mentioning that this must be done through parliamentary procedure.

"The Special Section, if this decision remains, to dismantle it - and I hope that it does - we must do it through parliamentary procedure. This is crystal clear. The Emergency Ordinance was eliminated by the referendum that was very clearly voted by the Romanians, who said very clearly that they did not want any emergency ordinance in the justice field," said the President in a press statement made at the Cotroceni Palace.A draft law on the regulation of the Section for investigating crimes in Justice could be put up for debate by the Ministry of Justice by February 1, Minister Catalin Predoiu announced on Wednesday.The Government adopted a memorandum on December 27, 2019 submitted to the Ministry of Justice proposing the dissolution of the SIIJ.