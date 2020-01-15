 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: If we dismantle SIIJ, we need to do it through parliamentary procedure

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
klaus iohannis bruxelles

President Klaus Iohannis voiced hope on Wednesday that the Section for investigating crimes in Justice will be dismantled, while mentioning that this must be done through parliamentary procedure.

"The Special Section, if this decision remains, to dismantle it - and I hope that it does - we must do it through parliamentary procedure. This is crystal clear. The Emergency Ordinance was eliminated by the referendum that was very clearly voted by the Romanians, who said very clearly that they did not want any emergency ordinance in the justice field," said the President in a press statement made at the Cotroceni Palace.

A draft law on the regulation of the Section for investigating crimes in Justice could be put up for debate by the Ministry of Justice by February 1, Minister Catalin Predoiu announced on Wednesday.

The Government adopted a memorandum on December 27, 2019 submitted to the Ministry of Justice proposing the dissolution of the SIIJ.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.