President Iohannis meets EU member states accredited ambassadors to Bucharest

President Klaus Iohannis will meet on Thursday with the ambassadors of EU member states accredited to Bucharest, on which occasion the traditional half-yearly meeting organised by the member states holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Presidential Administration informed on Wednesday.

The topics to be approached at the meeting organised by the Finnish Embassy, a country currently holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union, will be mainly the same topics as those on the agenda of the meeting of the European Council to take place on December 12-13, as well as fighting climate change, the future budget of the European Union, aspects related to the Eurozone, the foreign affairs of the European Union and the recent developments in the process of withdrawal of Great Britain from the European Union. They will approach other topics on the European agenda, reads the same source.On this occasion, the head of the state will underscore the importance of maintaining unity and cohesion in the European Union, in order to identify common solutions to the challenges facing the Union, be it the negotiation of the future budget, combating climate change or ensuring the security of the European citizens.Moreover, Klaus Iohannis will highlight the main principles that will guide Romania's action at European level: the need to avoid divisions between member states, more convergence and equity, the Union getting closer to its citizens.Not last, Klaus Iohannis will mention the fact that, in the next interval, the priorities included in the Strategic Agenda of the Union for 2019-2024, agreed on by the European leaders will have to be put into practice.Regarding the future budget of the EU, Klaus Iohannis will show why it is essential for an agreement to be reached regarding a future balanced budget, to respond to the new priorities of the Union, as well as the need for adequate financing for the traditional policies, and for the common agricultural policy and cohesion.