President Iohannis, Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu discuss security situation, implication of conflict in Ukraine

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, in which context they discussed the current developments regarding the security situation in the region and the multidimensional implications of the conflict in Ukraine on the Republic of Moldova and on the region, informs a press release of the Presidential Administration.

According to the same source, President Iohannis reiterated the full solidarity of our country with the Republic of Moldova, while analyzing together with his Moldovan counterpart new concrete options of support that Romania can offer, further, in this crisis, on all levels.

In this context, the head of state informed that he signed on Thursday the decree on the promulgation of the law for ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on the implementation of the technical and financial assistance programme based on a non-reimbursable financial aid of 100 million granted by Romania to the Republic of Moldova, which was signed in Chisinau on February 11, 2022. President Iohannis also assured that the direct financial support worth 10 million euros to be granted to the Republic of Moldova, as announced by Romania at the Conference on Support Platform for The Republic of Moldova, organized on April 5 in Berlin and co-chaired by Romania, Germany and France, will become available in the near future.

Recent developments in the separatist region of Transdniester were also addressed, with President Iohannis reiterating our country's position on full support for President Maia Sandu's call for calm and accountability.

"The two heads of state also condemned any provocations and attempts to involve the Republic of Moldova in actions that could endanger the peace and security of this country," the source was quoted as saying.

President Iohannis reiterated Romania's strong support for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova and our country's commitment to actively and concretely support this process, including through the assistance provided during this period to complete the second part of the questionnaire sent to the Republic of Moldova by the European Commission, in order to substantiate the Opinion for granting the status of candidate for EU accession.

In his turn, President Maia Sandu voiced her appreciation and thanks for the support measures offered by Romania, especially in this difficult context.

