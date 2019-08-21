President Iohannis on his visit to Washington: It will definitely boost Strategic Partnership

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that the working visit he paid to Washington will certainly boost the development of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US.

When asked whether the visit to Washington will decisively influence the result of the presidential elections in Romania, Iohannis responded: "I don't know whether it will influence the result of elections in Romania, but it will definitely boost the development of the Strategic Partnership."He mentioned in a statement held at Romania's Embassy to the US, after meeting his US counterpart Donald Trump, that he reiterated the invitation extended to the US President to visit Romania and President Trump responded that he would like to come."We hope this will happen in the near future. Near future meaning, to be very realistic, after the elections in the US," Iohannis stated.On the occasion of his working visit to Washington, Klaus Iohannis offered Donald Trump a pen.The head of state received from President Trump a cap with the message "Make Romania great again."