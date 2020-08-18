President Iohannis, PM Orban, ministers to convene in working meeting at 15:00hrs

President Klaus Iohannis will have a working meeting with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and members of the government at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace today at 15:00hrs, according to the Presidential Administration.

Expected to attend are Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan; Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu; Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu; Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Lucian Bode, and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros.At the end of the meeting, Iohannis will hold a news briefing.