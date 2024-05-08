President Iohannis: President Biden and I discussed how to enhance the strategic partnership

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that at his White House meeting the same day he discussed with US President Joe Biden deepening the strategic partnership between Romania and the US, mentioning that he thanked Biden for the substantial contribution of the US to ensuring the security of Romania and of NATO's entire eastern flank.

"I discussed with President Biden the strategic partnership between our countries, how we can make it stronger and how we can deepen it, so as to meet the challenges we face in this extremely complicated global context. I thanked President Biden for the substantial contribution of the United States to ensuring the security of Romania and the entire eastern flank and, at the same time, to the recognition of the strategic role of the Black Sea amidst of Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine," Iohannis told a press conference at the Romanian Embassy in Washington.

He also mentioned the presence of US troops in Romania.

"The ever-increasing presence of American troops on our country's soil is a factor of safety and stability not only for Romania, but for the entire region. President Biden expressed his special appreciation for the consistent efforts Romania makes to the benefit of the NATO area and, at the same time, for the continuous support we have been providing to Ukraine, including by facilitating the transit of agricultural produce from Ukraine to world markets."

Iohannis also noted that Romania and the US share the objective of strengthening their bilateral ties.

"I want to underscore that security is not strictly military, but it has to be approached in a much broader sense, because the safety of our citizens and the support for the democratic principles on which our societies are founded depend on them. Both Romania and the US share the objective of strengthening their bilateral ties, and we are working in this regard in the field of energy, with their close nuclear co-operation being well-known, as well as in the defence industry, in the economic field, IT, innovation and research, and the list is much longer."

Iohannis added that discussions also focused on the preparation of the NATO anniversary summit in Washington and, implicitly, Romania's objectives.

"It is important that at this meeting transatlantic unity and coordination are reconfirmed. In addition to the constant and consistent support Romania has been providing to Ukraine, it is essential to further strengthen the defence and deterrence posture on the eastern flank and to have a consolidated Black Sea security approach."

According to the president, Ukraine was an important topic in the discussions in the Oval Office.

"Romania will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, and I have conveyed this to President Biden. Our common priority, of both the European Union and the US, is not to allow Russia to win this war in Ukraine."

The Romanian chief of state was welcomed on Tuesday at the White House by US President Biden.

Iohannis was on a two-day working visit to Washington, where he was scheduled to receive on May 8 the Distinguished International Leadership Award 2024, within the Atlantic Council Distinguished Leadership Awards gala