President Iohannis reaffirms Romania's staunch support to NATO strengthening

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

Romania firmly supports the strengthening of the North Atlantic Alliance, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at the Cotroceni Palace after the meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"In the dialogue with Secretary General [Stoltenberg] I reaffirmed our clear commitment to stay a not only strong, but also a reliable ally. (...) Romania firmly supports the strengthening of the Alliance. Romania has pledged 2 pct [of GDP for Defence] and we are keeping this promise. As per the decision made by the Supreme Council for National Defence, a considerable chunk goes into the modernization of the Army," Iohannis said at the joint press conference with the visiting NATO Secretary General.

AGERPRES .

stiripesurse.ro
