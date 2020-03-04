 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis says honoured to receive Coudenhove-Kalergi 2020 prize

Klaus Iohannis

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday was awarded the European Prize Coudenhove-Kalergi 2020, a distinction he said honoured him.

"I am honoured to have been awarded the Coudenhove-Kalergi 2020 Prize," said Iohannis.

Attending the award ceremony were former President Emil Constantinescu; Chief of Defence Staff Daniel Petrescu; Acting Prime Minister Ludovic Orban; Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu; ministers; Save Romania Union (USR) national leader Dan Barna; People's Movement Party (PMP) national leader Eugen Tomac; Dirtector of Romania's Intelligence Service (SRI) Eduard Hellvig; MEPs; lawmakers; diplomats; academics, church leaders.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.