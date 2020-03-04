President Iohannis says honoured to receive Coudenhove-Kalergi 2020 prize

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday was awarded the European Prize Coudenhove-Kalergi 2020, a distinction he said honoured him.

"I am honoured to have been awarded the Coudenhove-Kalergi 2020 Prize," said Iohannis.Attending the award ceremony were former President Emil Constantinescu; Chief of Defence Staff Daniel Petrescu; Acting Prime Minister Ludovic Orban; Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu; ministers; Save Romania Union (USR) national leader Dan Barna; People's Movement Party (PMP) national leader Eugen Tomac; Dirtector of Romania's Intelligence Service (SRI) Eduard Hellvig; MEPs; lawmakers; diplomats; academics, church leaders.