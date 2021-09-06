President Iohannis sends message on Jewish New Year celebration

President Klaus Iohannis sent a on Monday message on the occasion of the Rosh Hashanah - Jewish New Year celebration.

On this occasion, he congratulates the leadership and members of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, and sends them the warmest wishes of health, prosperity and spiritual joy.

"Rosh Hashanah places under the auspices of divine blessing the actions and projects of the Jewish communities, in the spirit of solidarity, charity, care for others, for the service and fulfillment of the common good. Each new beginning gives us the chance to rediscover our spiritual roots, to cultivate with their help dialogue, cooperation, trust and generosity, in order to strengthen the bridges that connect us, in the family and in society. May the celebration of Rosh Hashanah give you confidence that together we will overcome the difficulties of the period we are going through and illuminate your path to a future of peace and prosperity. 'Shana Tova'!," says the head of state in the message, according to the Presidential Administration, Agerpres informs.