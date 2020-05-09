President Iohannis: State of emergency expires in one week; it does not mean that epidemic is over

President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday that May 15 is an administrative deadline when the state of emergency ends, but drew attention to the fact that, unfortunately, the COVID-19 epidemic has not ended.

"Unfortunately, the epidemic is amongst us. We still have today, you have probably seen the data, over 300, 320 new cases and I want to draw attention to something that we found. In a week the state of emergency expires. Unfortunately, this does not mean that the epidemic is over. The epidemic is amongst us. We must be very careful that we don't have an explosion of new infections once we can move a little more freely. These are simple rules, we must keep our distance, we must wear a mask, we have to wash our hands very often, we have to take better care of ourselves and of those we connect with. May 15 is just an administrative deadline, when the state of emergency ends, but unfortunately the epidemic shows no signs of backing away. Be very, very careful, dear Romanians, so that we do not relinquish everything we have accomplished in the last two months with great sacrifices. And I know that each of you has had to endure complicated things in this state of emergency," said the head of state, after visiting, together with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, the COVID-19 Medical Support Unit in Targu Mures.Klaus Iohannis showed that the Medical Support Unit in Targu Mures, set up in a multipurpose hall, will become operational in a few days."I came here because I want to emphasize two things: first of all, the fact that this external medical unit was set up through the collaboration of several authorities, a very good example of collaboration both locally and with the central authorities. This multipurpose hall was turned into a Support Unit that will become operational in a few days. It should be mentioned that unfortunately, here in Targu Mures there were relatively many cases of COVID-19 and I appreciated that all those involved - CJ, the Prefecture, the University, the Ministry of Health, the hospital that will serve the unit in due time, were cautious and set up this extension so as to be ready," the president further said.