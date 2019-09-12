President Iohannis to PM Dancila: You have to come before Parliament with a request to validate the Gov't

President Klaus Iohannis requested on Thursday to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to come before Parliament in view of validating the Government.

"Mrs. Prime Minister, I now tell you straight and publicly: you have to come before Romania's Parliament with a validation request of you Government! Otherwise, the things cannot be solved," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He provided details into why he doesn't accept the minister proposals coming from Viorica Dancila, as swell as the reshuffle.

"This new request, which I refuse, comes with a novelty. It's grossly unconstitutional, because, in the meantime, it's very clear and it has been announced publicly and in writing that ALDE [the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] has left the governing coalition. Therefore, there is no doubt: the Government must come before Parliament," Iohannis stated.

The President argued that the Prime Minister is clearly afraid of a vote in Parliament, so she tries to stall.

"In the same way, it's clear that, in fact, the PSD [the Social Democratic Party], in a pitiful way, clings to power, is stalling a procedure which is explicitly and clearly required in the Constitution. I repeat: no minister will be appointed in the Government, except after being validated in Romania's Parliament!," Iohannis pointed out.