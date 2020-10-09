 
     
President Iohannis: We don't need to panic, we must observe recommendations

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis underscored the need to comply with preventive measures.

"We don't need to panic, but we must be aware that we are facing an extremely serious situation, all of us, and if we want to have a life close to normal, we must observe the measures," Iohannis said after paying a visit to the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), accompanied by the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru.

The head of state pointed out that specific restrictions must be imposed where the situation requires it.

"I agreed with the representatives of the Institute, with Minister Tataru and with my team, to work on a methodology that allows faster, more efficient decisions and more correlated with the reality of each county," Iohannis said.

