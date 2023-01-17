 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: We exemplarily handled unprecedented situation at EU, NATO border

iohannis cotroceni

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that Romania exemplarily handled the unprecedented situation at the EU and NATO border generated by the war in Ukraine provoked by the Russian Federation, showing that Romania's profile has grown exponentially, told Agerpres.

"We handled exemplarily, I would say, through a multidimensional response an unprecedented situation at the EU and NATO border and Romania's profile has grown exponentially at regional, European and global level," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, at the annual meeting with heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.