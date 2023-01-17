President Iohannis: We exemplarily handled unprecedented situation at EU, NATO border

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that Romania exemplarily handled the unprecedented situation at the EU and NATO border generated by the war in Ukraine provoked by the Russian Federation, showing that Romania's profile has grown exponentially, told Agerpres.

"We handled exemplarily, I would say, through a multidimensional response an unprecedented situation at the EU and NATO border and Romania's profile has grown exponentially at regional, European and global level," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, at the annual meeting with heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania.