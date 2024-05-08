Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

President Iohannis: We have justified hope Visa Waiver issue will be solved in a fairly near future

Klaus Iohannis - Joe Biden la casa Alba 2024

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that Romania can have the "justified hope" that, "in a fairly near future", it will be included in the US Visa Waiver Program.

"There are a lot of technical discussions here. And know that Visa Waiver is not a political decision, it is a decision based on statistics. Our Foreign Ministry and embassy here took things very seriously. There are campaigns to raise awareness, to improve the acceptance rate and, in this regard, we can have the legitimate hope that in a fairly near future this issue will be resolved," Iohannis told a news conference at the Romanian Embassy in Washington, DC after a White House meeting with US President Joe Biden.

He added that the Visa Waiver issue was also tackled during the meeting in the Oval Office.

"We also addressed the issue of Romania's admission to the Visa Waiver Program, which is very important to all Romanian citizens. Our objective is to meet all the conditions for inclusion in this program and we are confident that this will happen in the not-too-distant future."

Iohannis was on a working visit to Washington, where, on Wednesday May 8 he was scheuled to receive the Distinguished International Leadership Award 2024, on May 8 at the Atlantic Council Distinguished Leadership Awards gala.

On May 7, he was welcomed at the White House by US President Biden.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.