President Klaus Iohannis asks Parliament to re-examine offshore drilling law

President Klaus Iohannis sent Parliament on Thursday for re-examination a bill comprising measures necessary for the implementation of oil operations by holders of oil agreements regarding off-shore oil blocks.

"We believe that the law subject to re-examination needs to be reviewed by Parliament in light of the long-term stability and predictability of the legal framework applicable to the sector and to avoid potential negative effects. We also believe that the provisions of the law subject to the review should contain clear provision with a view to ensuring the necessary framework for the development of the government-investor partnership, in order to secure the necessary predictability, so that the Romanian economy may benefit from the long-term exploitation of the Black Sea natural resources," reads the re-examination application submitted to Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu.