 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Klaus Iohannis asks Parliament to re-examine offshore drilling law

Klaus Iohannis NATO

President Klaus Iohannis sent Parliament on Thursday for re-examination a bill comprising measures necessary for the implementation of oil operations by holders of oil agreements regarding off-shore oil blocks.

"We believe that the law subject to re-examination needs to be reviewed by Parliament in light of the long-term stability and predictability of the legal framework applicable to the sector and to avoid potential negative effects. We also believe that the provisions of the law subject to the review should contain clear provision with a view to ensuring the necessary framework for the development of the government-investor partnership, in order to secure the necessary predictability, so that the Romanian economy may benefit from the long-term exploitation of the Black Sea natural resources," reads the re-examination application submitted to Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.