President Klaus Iohannis: I am firmly determined to run for a new mandate as Romania's President

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis announced a new candidacy for President, while in Sibiu on Saturday.

"I have made an important decision, and I want to communicate it now, on this beautiful morning. I am firmly determined to run for a new mandate as Romania's President," Klaus Iohannis said.

The head of state made this announcement at the "Samuel von Brukenthal" National College, before attending the 40-year high-school reunion with his former classmates. Iohannis also worked as a teacher of Physics at this Sibiu-based high school.

Klaus Iohannis is attending the festive meeting of the 1974 - 1978 class. In 2017, Klaus Iohannis was present in Sibiu for the 20-year reunion of another class, for which he used to be a headmaster.

