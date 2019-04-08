 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Klaus Iohannis participates on Wednesday in European Council meeting, in Brussels

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis is participating on Wednesday, in Brussels, in the European Council meeting (article 50), on the United Kingdom's withdrawal process from the European Union, the Presidential Administration informs.

Read also: Trade deficit, up 751mln euro in first two months, with imports - 10.1pct, exports - 4.8pct

According to the cited source, the heads of state and government will discuss in EU27 format the latest developments in this file, as well as the request sent by British Prime Minister Theresa May, in the letter of 5 April, regarding the delay of the UK's exit from the Union.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.