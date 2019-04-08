President Klaus Iohannis participates on Wednesday in European Council meeting, in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis is participating on Wednesday, in Brussels, in the European Council meeting (article 50), on the United Kingdom's withdrawal process from the European Union, the Presidential Administration informs.

According to the cited source, the heads of state and government will discuss in EU27 format the latest developments in this file, as well as the request sent by British Prime Minister Theresa May, in the letter of 5 April, regarding the delay of the UK's exit from the Union.

