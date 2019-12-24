President of Lumina Schools Fatih Gursoy heard based on an extradition request of Turkish authorities

President of the Lumina Schools in Romania Fatih Gursoy has been picked up on Tuesday morning by policemen, based on an extradition mandate issued by the authorities in Ankara, a release of the Lumina Schools informed.

According to some Police sources, Fatih Gursoy was taken to the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeals and subsequently released, but he is to show up at the Bucharest Court of Appeals for the trial on the Turkish state request."President of the Lumina Schools, aged 50, has been in Romania since 2011 and he has long-term right to reside papers, valid until 2022. Today, Fatih Gursoy is to be taken to the Court of Appeals where the extradition mandate will be judged.English teacher with the International Computer High School of Bucharest Zeynep Busra Sen was also picked up from home on 18 December, based on an extradition mandate, which has been subsequently rejected by the Court of Appeals, the release brings to mind."It's another abuse of the Turkish authorities who continue to hunt, everywhere around the world, the opposers of Erdogan's regime. (...) Lumina Educational Institutions firmly rejects the attitude of authorities in Ankara who started a true hunt of representatives of the Lumina Schools, whose activity is connected only to the educational activity. We also voice all the confidence in the institutions of the Romanian state which respect citizens' rights and freedoms," the Lumina Schools release argues.