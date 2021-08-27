President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu: We will take firm steps towards European integration

The Republic of Moldova will take firm steps on the path of European integration, the president of this country, Maia Sandu, said on Friday. In a speech held in the Grand National Assembly Square on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the declaration of the country's independence, the leader in Chisinau stated that "the place of the Republic of Moldova is in the family of European states".

"We will take firm steps on the path of European integration. The place of the Republic of Moldova is in the family of European states. European integration is the most natural path of development for our country, a path that will bring prosperity and security to its citizens. Moldova is a small country. We want to develop close friendships, based on trust and mutual respect, with neighboring countries, with our partners and with the other states of the world. Independence also means the ability to have friends with whom we help each other when needed, with whom we develop joint projects for the benefit of the citizens, with whom we celebrate important anniversaries like today," said Maia Sandu.

The President of the Republic of Moldova added that she wants her country to become "a factor of stability in the region" and "a promoter of dialogue and peace."

"I really appreciate the gesture of friendship of the President of Poland, but also of the Presidents of Romania and Ukraine. You have all my gratitude for this gesture and I assure you of our sincere friendship. The Republic of Moldova wants to become a factor of stability for our region. We will be a promoter of dialogue and peace, of diplomatic solutions, of peaceful compromise, in the interest of the people. We will have a proactive and predictable foreign policy, we will participate constructively and wisely in the global dialogue. We have what to offer the world. With decency and firmness, we will defend our national values and interests," Maia Sandu also declared, agerpres.ro informs.