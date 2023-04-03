President Sandu: In the great European family, that is where the Republic of Moldova is going

The Republic of Moldova is counting on Romania's and Germany's support to obtain the initial accession negotiations to the European Union, President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu stated on Monday, at the Cotroceni Palace, after the meeting with President Kalus Iohannis and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"In the great European family, that is where the Republic of Moldova is going and we are grateful for the support granted to our course toward the accession to the EU. We continue to count on the guidance and support of your countries in order to obtain the initial accession negotiations to the EU," Maia Sandu stated.