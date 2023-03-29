Prime minister Ciuca, working visit to Sweden, on Friday

Prime minister Ciuca, on Friday, will be on a working visit to Sweden.

"At the end of this week, on Friday, together with a government team, we will make a working visit to Sweden, which currently holds the presidency of the European Union. There are very good political and diplomatic relations between our countries. Sweden was the first Scandinavian country to ratify the Accession Treaty of Romania and Bulgaria to the EU. Romania was among the first countries to ratify Sweden's NATO Accession Agreement. What I consider most important is the fact that there are topics on the EU agenda that are the object of our interest for everything that means the fulfillment of the country's goals within the European Union," said the prime minister, at the beginning of the Government meeting.AGERPRES