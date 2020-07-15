Prime Minister sets up Strategic Coordination Committee for implementation of Cernavoda CNE 3 and 4 Units Project

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has ordered the setting up of the Strategic Coordination Committee for the implementation of Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant (CNE) Units 3 and 4, by a decision published on Tuesday in the Official Journal.

The committee will be chaired by the Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu. The advisory body also includes Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu, presidential adviser Cosmin Marinescu and Ionel Danca, Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister.

The main objectives of the Committee are the analysis, crystallization and substantiation of the strategic decisions and of the necessary measures for the implementation of the Cernavoda Nuclearelectrica Units 3 and 4 Project.

By another decision, the head of the Executive decided to abrogate the Prime Minister's Decision 318/2016 on the establishment of the Working Group for the negotiation of the Romania-People's Republic of China Intergovernmental draft Agreement on cooperation for the implementation of the Cernavoda CNE Units 3 and 4 Project (IGA).