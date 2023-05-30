Prison officers block penitentiary activity by 'excessive zeal'

Prison officers will be on Japanese strike on Tuesday, and on Wednesday they will refuse to go on duty for 2 to 4 hours, after which they will block the prisons by "excessive zeal", announced on Monday evening the Trade Unions Federation of the National Penitentiary Administration (FSANP).

"Prison officers will carry out their work on Tuesday, wearing a white armband, to draw the attention of the political class to the disaster in which the prisons find themselves due to the PNL-PSD-UDMR [the Social Democratic Party-the National Liberal Party - the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] poor governance. The Japanese strike on Tuesday will be followed by the literal blockade of the prisons. On Wednesday, 31.05.2023, prison officers will refuse to go on duty for 2-4 hours because they are tired of being the laughing stock of (PSD leader) Marcel Ciolacu and (PNL leader, PM) Nicolae Ciuca. The protection of military pensions vehemently trumpeted in the public space by the two politicians has turned out to be a big lie and a big scam, just like the PSD-PNL government," reads a press release from FSANP.

The Trade Unions Federation of the National Penitentiary Administration announces that prison officers will start blockades of prisons by "excessive zeal" on Wednesday. The first prison to be blocked by "excessive zeal" will be Craiova, followed by Bistrita and Bacau.

The method by "excessive zeal" was preferred because prison officers do not have the right to go on strike, FSANP said.

"The PSD-PNL coalition is reforming the military pension system 'at the behest' of the World Bank and the European Commission, without consulting Romania's institutions of force. For the reform of military pensions, the minister of Labour Marius Budi, has neither formally nor informally requested points of view from the relevant ministries (Defence, Internal Affairs, Justice), but has come with a piece of paper in his hand from Brussels. Do the politicians of our time still represent the interests of Romanians? Raising the retirement age to 65 will mean that prison officers will retire directly into their coffins, as the life expectancy of this socio-professional category is around 62 years. Changing the military pension contribution basis will give prison officers a pension below the cost of a decent life, below that minimum basket that the government never wants to talk about. PNL and PSD, if you don't kill us on the job, starve us to death as pensioners! It sounds cynical, but you have experience. As proof you have the cases of Romanians who died of hunger and cold at home in the winter of 2022," the document says.AGERPRES