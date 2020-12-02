Privately-run companies called to get involved as institute can only turn out 1,000 bottles of OROSTIM HV

The Defence Ministry (MApN) on Wednesday announced that the Cantacuzino Institute released on Wednesday only 942 bottles of the dietary supplement OROSTIM-HV, which strengthens the body's immunity to respiratory infections, but production can be increased if privately-owned companies get involved.

Dozens of people queued up in the early hours of Wednesday before the Cantacuzino Institute to buy the new dietary supplement OROSTIM-HV, the first product launched on the market after the takeover of the institute by MApN.

According to a MApN press statement, the OROSTIM-HV product is the outcome of a research project carried out by the Cantacuzino Institute this year, at the end of which the Institute started the micro-manufacturing process, with its own experimental capacities.The product was released on Wednesday on the market, with the first batch of 942 bottles of OROSTIM HV obtained through the micro-manufacturing process of the research institution up for sale.MApN says the most the Cantacuzino National Institute for Military Medicine Research and Development can provide with the existing micro-manufacturing capacities is currently 1,000 bottles put up for sale in a range of 10 to 14 days. This pace is conditioned both by a limited production capacity, and especially by quality control that is carried out strictly for each batch produced.By optimising the micro-manufacturing flow, the institute aims to double the output going forward.The mass production of the OROSTIM HV immunomodulator can be outsourced to specialist business operators that have industrial level manufacturing facilities.Given the circumstances, the institute has voiced full readiness to start discussions with producers interested in carrying out the know-how transfer so that OROSTIM HV can be released to the market in sufficient quantities.