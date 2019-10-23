Pro Romania's Ponta: Pro Romania will not vote for PNL Government investiture

Pro Romania will not vote for the investiture of the National Liberal Party (PNL) government, announced, on Wednesday, the chair of the party, Victor Ponta."It was no surprise that we, those with Pro Romania, will not vote for the investiture of the PNL Government. I don't believe it was a surprise for Mr. Orban, simply because we are a new party that is growing. We are the only party that, at this moment, is still defending the interests of people, of those who are center-left. Unfortunately, the PSD [Social Democratic Party], as you saw, has degenerated in a clientelist - illiterate group and, at this moment, we will support a government only when we are convinced that projects of competency, of professionalism, of interest for our center-left electorate are guaranteed and represented," said Ponta, at the end of the meeting with the PM-designate, Ludovic Orban.
