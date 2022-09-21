 
     
Protestele iau amploare în Rusia: Peste 1000 de ruși au fost deja reținuți pentru că opun mobilizării (Video)

Numărul protestatarilor reținuți la mitingurile anti-mobilizare din Rusia a depășit 1.000. Protestele au venit după anunțul președintelui Vladimir Putin privind mobilizarea parțială a civililor pentru a lupta în Ucraina.

Potrivit OVD-Info, peste 1.178 de persoane au fost reținute în 38 de orașe din Rusia, majoritatea în Moscova și Sankt Petersburg.

Protestele au loc în contextul în care președintele rus Vladimir Putin a ordonat miercuri o mobilizare parțială, în condițiile în care forțele rusești se confruntă cu o serie de eșecuri în invazia lor în Ucraina.

