Protestele iau amploare în Rusia: Peste 1000 de ruși au fost deja reținuți pentru că opun mobilizării (Video)

Numărul protestatarilor reținuți la mitingurile anti-mobilizare din Rusia a depășit 1.000. Protestele au venit după anunțul președintelui Vladimir Putin privind mobilizarea parțială a civililor pentru a lupta în Ucraina.
Peste 1.000 de protestatari au fost arestați în cadrul mitingurilor anti-mobilizare care au loc în întreaga Rusie.
Potrivit OVD-Info, peste 1.178 de persoane au fost reținute în 38 de orașe din Rusia, majoritatea în Moscova și Sankt Petersburg.
Protestele au loc în contextul în care președintele rus Vladimir Putin a ordonat miercuri o mobilizare parțială, în condițiile în care forțele rusești se confruntă cu o serie de eșecuri în invazia lor în Ucraina.
