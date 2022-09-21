Protestele iau amploare în Rusia: Peste 1000 de ruși au fost deja reținuți pentru că opun mobilizării (Video)

Numărul protestatarilor reținuți la mitingurile anti-mobilizare din Rusia a depășit 1.000. Protestele au venit după anunțul președintelui Vladimir Putin privind mobilizarea parțială a civililor pentru a lupta în Ucraina.

Peste 1.000 de protestatari au fost arestați în cadrul mitingurilor anti-mobilizare care au loc în întreaga Rusie.

Potrivit OVD-Info, peste 1.178 de persoane au fost reținute în 38 de orașe din Rusia, majoritatea în Moscova și Sankt Petersburg.

Protestele au loc în contextul în care președintele rus Vladimir Putin a ordonat miercuri o mobilizare parțială, în condițiile în care forțele rusești se confruntă cu o serie de eșecuri în invazia lor în Ucraina.

In St. #Petersburg, the law enforcement forces brought protesters to their knees in front of the #Russian Museum.



The protesters tried to run away from the police and jumped over the fence, but the security forces caught up with them. pic.twitter.com/8DXlwbMlFa — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 21, 2022

More than 630 people have already been detained at protests in #Russia, about half of them in #Moscow, according to "OVD-Info". pic.twitter.com/AnL8wJuqMV — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 21, 2022

In #Kazan, protesters chant "No to Mobilization! Peace to the world!" pic.twitter.com/YhL3uJIsOk — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 21, 2022

In #Kaliningrad, protesters staged a march. There are also reports about detentions of people. pic.twitter.com/hR9ZTUhEAI — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 21, 2022