PSD' Executive Committee to have meeting on Sunday at Parliament Palace

The National Executive Committee of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) is set to have a meeting on Sunday at the Parliament Palace, to discuss, among other things, a presentation related to administrative matters and the budget drafts for 2019, and also the preparation of the campaign for the elections to the European Parliament in May this year.

The PSD secretary general, Codrin Stefanescu, also told AGERPRES that they will have some organisatoric matters to discuss at the meeting too.

According to Stefanescu, at the end of the meeting, the PSD leader, Liviu Dragnea, will make a series of "extremely important announcements for the Romania, to the benefit of millions of Romanians."

The CExN meeting will be followed by a meeting of the Social Democratic leadership with the parliamentary groups of the PSD in the Senate and Deputies Chambers.