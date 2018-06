Several leaders of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) gathered on Friday, prior to the meeting of the Executive Committee of the party, in the office of Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Liviu Dragnea.

Among them, there are: Viorica Dancila, Rovana Plumb, Mihai Fifor, Gabriela Firea, Marian Oprisan, Claudiu Manda, Paul Stanescu, Nicolae Badalau.The meeting takes place before the PSD's National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting, that was convened after the court sentence in Liviu Dragnea's case.