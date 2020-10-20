PSD National Political Council validates lists of general election candidates in 19 chapters

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has validated the lists of candidates in the December general election for 19 chapters, and its National Political Council will convene on Wednesday for the remaining chapters, PSD First Deputy Chairman Sorin Grindeanu said Tuesday.

"At the meeting of the National Political Council we validated the lists for 19 chapters, and tomorrow we will hold another CPN meeting for the remaining chapters," Grindeanu said on Tuesday at the end of a meeting of the PSD National Political Council.He added that on Wednesday, at 16:00hrs, the PSD Bucharest chapter will submit its lists to the Bucharest Electoral Bureau.Grindeanu said the meeting also elected interim leaderships at three PSD chapters."Alba - Mr MEP Victor Negrescu, Covasna - Mr Barbu Bogdan and Vrancea - Mr. Angel Angel Tilvar," said Grindeanu.