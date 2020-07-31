PSD, prepared to come with PM proposal, a specialist recognized by everyone

The Social Democrats are prepared to come, together with other forces in the opposition, with a Prime Minister proposal, "a specialist recognized by everyone," if the censure motion they intend to submit will be adopted, said on Thursday evening, at private broadcaster Romania TV, the Acting Chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu.

"This is the business of the opposition to postpone censure motions. When the PNL [National Liberal Party] was submitting censure motions, did we come and say 'You cannot submit censure motions'? (...) They're no longer credible. This is the biggest problem of this Government. This Government should leave and be replaced by some specialists to manage this pandemic and economic crisis. We are prepared to come with a Prime Minister proposal. We will discuss with the other forces in the Opposition, like the PSD, in the Parliament so that we bring a single proposal, a specialist recognized by everyone. We have this proposal. It's normal if we topple a Government to come with a proposal. We will go with a short term economic project proposal until the elections," said Ciolacu.

The PSD leader recalled that the attribute to designate the Prime Minister belongs to the President, according to the Constitution.

"I respect the Constitution, the President appoints, from wherever he desires," Ciolacu added.