PSD: Privatisation of health and canceling increase in child allowance real reason for removing Ombudswoman

PSD (Social Democratic Party) claims that the real reason why the governing coalition removed Renate Weber from office is to have no one to attack the emergency ordinances at the Constitutional Court, the only one able to do so being the Ombudswoman.

"PSD (...) condemns the real reasons why the Governing Coalition forced the dismissal of the Ombudswoman at any cost. The abusive approach initiated by the governing coalition aims to remove the Ombudswoman before July 1, 2021 - the date by which the government intends to adopt two emergency ordinances on health privatisation and to abolish the increase in child allowances, given that both normative acts prepared by the government have major constitutional flaws, that is why it was absolutely necessary for the current coalition to take political control over the Ombudswoman, the only one able to attack the government's ordinances at the Constitutional Court," reads a press release sent by the PSD to AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to the same source, considering that the new framework agreement signed between the National Health Insurance House and the health service providers comes into force on July 1 this year, it was necessary for the government to issue an emergency ordinance "in order to carry out its plan in respect to the privatisation of the health services in the form of so-called co-payments."

PSD mentions that it opposes the attempts of PNL (National Liberal Party), USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) and UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) to transform Romania "into a totalitarian state" and will signal this serious slippage from the democratic norms to the European Commission, the Council of Europe and all international bodies.

On Wednesday, deputies and senators voted for the draft decision on the dismissal of Renata Weber from the office of Ombudswoman.