PSD's Dragnea about JusMin Toader attending CExN sitting: 'To tell us what to do in this unusual situation'

Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea on Wednesday said he asked Justice Minister Tudorel Toader to attend the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD to tell the Social Democrats what would be, in his opinion, the right steps to take in the case of President Klaus Iohannis's refusal to appoint two of the proposed ministers after the recent government reshuffle.

"I asked him to come and enlighten us, to tell us what would be the next steps to follow in this unusual situation," said Dragnea before the start of the meeting of the National Executive Committee, when he was asked about Tudorel Toader's participation in the party's meeting.

When asked if PSD would accuse a constitutional conflict, Dragnea replied "this is why we have such a good Minister of Justice."

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday announced that he approved the government reshuffle and he presented the list of the ministers for whom he signed the decrees that validated their appointment, with two names missing from that list, namely Lia Olgua Vasilescu, the former Minister of Labour who was supposed to take over the Ministry of Transport, and Ilan Laufer, who was supposed to take over the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration, about whom the head of the state said they were unfit.

He also didn't say anything about the removal from office of Paul Stanescu - Deputy PM and Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration and Lucian Sova - Minister of Transport.

The National Executive Committee sitting of the PSD on Monday evening validated Ilan Laufer for Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration and Lia Olguta Vasilescu for Minister of Transport.

