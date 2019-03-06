PSD's Dragnea says ruling coalition needs to clarify discontent with JusMin Toader

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, Liviu Dragnea said on Wednesday that the situation of Justice Minister Tudorel Toader will be discussed together with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila inside the ruling coalition, adding that there is a state of discontent with the minister that has to be clarified next week "one way or another."

"We have made the decision, first of all, to give the Opposition the opportunity to show that they have enough votes to pass their motion. PSD does not solve its problems with a minister, a cabinet member with the Opposition's hand. And no PSD member could have voted on such a document full of lies. Given the circumstances, we will discuss the motion later on, but we must have a discussion inside the coalition after the prime minister returns about Minister Tudorel Toader. There is discontent, which we are not going to hide, emanating from the lawmakers, and not only from them, that has to be clarified next week, one way or another," Dragnea said after a meeting of the PSD floor group.When asked about the complaints regarding Toader, Dragnea replied: "You have seen them in the public space, there are many of our colleagues who stated them, Mr Iordache, other colleagues, so you know them."Dragnea added that he had agreed with national leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu to discuss the matter with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday or Monday."So we agreed with Mr Calin Popescu-Tariceanu to discuss with Mrs Dancila either on Friday or Monday, a discussion in which Mr Toader will also participate, after which we will have a discussion inside the floor groups. Things had to be settled and clarified one way or another, because there were contradictory or unclear statements from both Minister Toader and our colleagues and things cannot continue like that. There are some decisions made by the CEx [executive committee] that must be clarified, clarified and closed," said Dragnea.Dragnea also spoke about the decision of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) to vote against Toader:"I have nothing to reproach them of; there are many colleagues who announced that they would also vote on the motion, but they could not vote for such a text. We have a fair relationship with UDMR," Dragnea said.The Chamber of Deputies had to suspend a plenary session on Wednesday in which a vote was expected to be cast on a simple motion, for lack of a quorum. Before the final voting session on Wednesday, PSD MPs met and decided not to vote