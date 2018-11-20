 
     
PSD's Dragnea says that CExN awaits Ministers Stanescu's and Sova's resignations

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Liviu Dragnea

The National Executive Committee (CExN) sitting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) decided that ministers Paul Stanescu and Lucian Sova tender their resignation if President Klaus Iohannis refuses to dismiss them from office, PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea stated on Wednesday.

When asked whether or not the sanction of Development Minister Paul Stanescu has been brought up, Dragnea said: "The National Executive Committee awaits the honorary resignations of the two colleagues."

He said that in the PSD leadership also discussed was the possibility that they resign if the president considers that the procedure is not correct.

Stanescu and Sova didn't attend the CExN sitting, although they were invited.

"The National Executive Committee made this decision, without the honor of having them too the room," Dragnea also said.

AGERPRES .

