PSD's Dragnea: We do not want this system corrupting Justice to keep functioning

The chairman of the Social Democrat Party, Liviu Dragnea, stated that the trust in the justice process is affected by the fact that "a secret service, namely the SRI [Romanian Intelligence Service] has secret protocols with the High Court of Cassation and Justice [ICCJ], with the National Anticorruption Directorate [DNA], with the General Prosecutor's office" according to Agerpres.

"We do not want the continual functioning of this system that corrupted Justice and is trying to corrupt it still, to say it plainly. Given that a secret service. namely the SRI has secret protocols with the High Court of Cassation and Justice, with the National Anticorruption Directorate, with the General Prosecutor's office, given that officers from SRI stood on the hallways of these institutions can we still trust the justice process in Romania?", said the PSD leader said in Slobozia, where he is present at the Election Conference of PSD Ialomita.Dragnea also mentioned the figures in the polls regarding the trust of Romanians in the justice process."Meaning that 60-something percent of Romanians are crazy when they say in all the polls, the real ones, that, after observing in the recent period the information that came to light, unheard of abuses, extraordinary abuses, fictional cases, cases drawn up by fraud, by pressure, by extortion, secret protocols - they're saying yes, that it can happen to them to be taken and convicted without being guilty?", the Social Democrat asked rhetorically