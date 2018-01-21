PSD's Firea: Approx. a third of he governmental team will be renewed: structure stays the same

Bucharest City Mayor and Deputy Chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Gabriela Firea, on Sunday evening, said that one third of the government will be "renewed", while the governmental structure will remain the same.

"First of all, the governmental structure stays unchanged, since it is an efficient one and we do not have time right now for a fast analysis, for it is more important to analyze what the ministers achieved during their time in office and not to count the cabinets, ministries and the state secretariats under the ministries." Indeed, it was decided that some of the ministers should step down from their office to be replaced by others who have more energy and who are also very familiar with the respective areas (...) I believe, this is my prediction and I hope that I'm not wrong, that a third of the government will be renewed, and I would like to see as many ladies as we saw in the other governments. I would also like that, after Monday, there wouldn't be any competition and a negative feeling between the county organizations who will propose some candidates," Gabriela Firea told Romania TV private television broadcaster.



The PSD Deputy Chair also mentioned that the governing program will remain, "basically," the same.



"The governing programme will basically remain the same, especially in its social and economic aspects, which have received so much appreciation so far. There are also some principles that will be taken over by some national programmes, by the new executive, and I have also been promised that some programmes will be taken over for the Romanian capital and will be treated with all the emergency because this would be normal, even if the Capital, unfortunately, was a Cinderella so far," added Firea.

AGERPRES .