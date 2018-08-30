PSD's Pascu: Truce might be needed throught Romania's mandate of Presidency of Council of EU

MEP Ioan Mircea Pascu stated on Thursday, in Mamaia, at the opening of the Summer School of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) 's Women's Organisation that Romania may encounter several obstacles in taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, considering that as far as the internal policy is concerned, a six-month truce is needed throughout the mandate, according to Agerpres.

"A first matter, I'm thinking, could be that until now, we haven't been too active and all of a sudden we are forced to become active. Let us not forget that for a long time the indications of the Romanian diplomats in Brussels have been to support consensus. In other words, we should not dare have a different opinion than those who have accomplished consensus, because we weren't supposed to be troublesome. in my opinion it was wrong because Romania has thus lost a great deal of moments in which it could have better define a profile and be today, so to speak, far more entitled to take a stance as compared to the situation where one has kept quiet and suddenly it needs to get involved. This is one matter," the MEP said."Let us not forget that others, from abroad will raise hurdles in our way. Let us not believe that everybody is happy if Romania has a good presidency and we can expect obstacles of this kind. let us not forget that we have our agenda, but you see, as Ms. Rovana Plumb has said, there are already cases that we take over unfinished from other parties and we will have to make a compromise between our files and the files we will have to take over," Deputy President of the European Parliament Ioan Mircea Pascu affirmed.He further said that there might be a "boycott", caused by the internal political fight, deeming that a truce is needed throughout Romania's mandate of the Presidency of the Council of the EU."Just as during the old days, at the Olympics, the Greek would stop fighting each other during the Olympics, perhaps we should stop too, for these six months, and have a truce," Ioan Mircea Pascu maintained.