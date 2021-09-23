PSD submits draft law to depoliticise Constitutional Court

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Marcel Ciolacu, announced on Wednesday evening, during a talk-show for private broadcaster Romania TV, that he submitted a draft law for the depoliticising the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), according to which the only members that can be part of it must not have been political party members in the last 8 years.

"Today I submitted a draft law on the CCR. You cannot be nominated for member of CCR if in the last 8 years you were member of a political party. The Venice Commission says that you cannot fully bar the access of a person, to place restrictions to up to 10 years. (...) Well, for 8 years you did not make politics, then you can be part of the CCR. (...) Do we want to continue the reforms? Because, here we are, the PSD, ending up submitting all the necessary reforms. The CCR must be depoliticised, this is the truth. We must see where there were mistakes," Marcel Ciolacu declared.

He pleaded for the depoliticising of at least the essential institutions within the Romanian state and criticized the fact that the Government does not enforce the promised reforms."The problem is that I no longer see them with any reforms. There is no reform, they have been in power for almost two years, do you see any reform? We came with the "no criminals in public positions" reform, we, the PSD, when we had majority, we passed it through the Chamber. It is at the Senate, they have blocked it," the PSD leader also said.AGERPRES