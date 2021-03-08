PSD to submit simple motion against EconMin in Senate, this week

The Social Democratic Party will submit, this week, in the Senate, a simple motion against the Minister of Economy, Claudiu Nasui, declared on Monday, the PSD chairman, Marcel Ciolacu, according to AGERPRES.

"We decided within the National Political Bureau to submit, this week, in the Senate, a motion against Minister Nasui, just as we announced. The reasons - blocking measure 3, European funds, 478 million Euro at this time, frozen because of the fact that the Minister has seen fit to create an administrator account in the procedure to selecting companies. Absolutely there could not be any initiation for selling profitable Romanian companies during the period of the pandemic and economic recession, which is inadequate as a member country of the European Union, the other states blocking the sales of shares, and here I am referring to Germany or France, and this could not have been done without the approval of the Minister of Economy," Ciolacu said, in a press conference at the central headquarters of PSD.

He added that the decision of no longer promoting Romanian exports outside Romania's territory is "completely incorrect towards Romanian companies and Romanian products".