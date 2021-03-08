 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PSD to submit simple motion against EconMin in Senate, this week

PSD
Marcel Ciolacu

The Social Democratic Party will submit, this week, in the Senate, a simple motion against the Minister of Economy, Claudiu Nasui, declared on Monday, the PSD chairman, Marcel Ciolacu, according to AGERPRES.

"We decided within the National Political Bureau to submit, this week, in the Senate, a motion against Minister Nasui, just as we announced. The reasons - blocking measure 3, European funds, 478 million Euro at this time, frozen because of the fact that the Minister has seen fit to create an administrator account in the procedure to selecting companies. Absolutely there could not be any initiation for selling profitable Romanian companies during the period of the pandemic and economic recession, which is inadequate as a member country of the European Union, the other states blocking the sales of shares, and here I am referring to Germany or France, and this could not have been done without the approval of the Minister of Economy," Ciolacu said, in a press conference at the central headquarters of PSD.

He added that the decision of no longer promoting Romanian exports outside Romania's territory is "completely incorrect towards Romanian companies and Romanian products".

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.