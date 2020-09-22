PSD will go alone in parliamentary elections, says leader Ciolacu

The Social-Democratic leader, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Monday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will go alone to the parliamentary elections, with the party's logo, following the example of Gabriela Firea running at the Capital City Hall.

"In the general elections, because it was a term stipulated by law, that term has expired, we will go alone at the general elections. I took the example of Mrs. Gabriela Firea, who wants to prove that alone on the logo of the Social Democratic Party, without backstairs deals with ones or the others, under the counter or in plain sight, she is fighting to win and I am convinced that Mrs. Gabriela Firea will win," Ciolacu told public broadcaster TVR 1.

He specified that he signed an agreement with the leader of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta, for the formation of the majorities in the county councils, and will sign such an agreement with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) leader, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu.