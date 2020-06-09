PSD's Ciolacu: ALDE, Pro Romania discuss making an alliance for local elections

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Interim Chairman Marcel Ciolacu announced on Monday evening that he is carrying out talks with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu and with the leader of the Pro Romania party, Victor Ponta, to build an alliance between the three parties for the local elections.

"I carry out talks with Mr Tariceanu and with Mr Victor Ponta in this regard and not only in Bucharest," Ciolacu told B1 TV private television station.He reiterated that, together with the two politicians, he decided to file a censure motion against the Government. However, he mentioned that this thing won't happen as long as Romania is under a state of alert."I have agreed with Victor Ponta and with Calin Popescu Tariceanu not to file a censure motion just for the sake of lodging a censure motion and topple this Government. Let's also have an alternative economic plan which we can come up with and, lastly, present it to the president of the country. He is the decision-maker when designating a new Prime Minister, according to the Constitution," Marcel Ciolacu added.