PSD's Ciolacu: I still believe that on December 8 we will enter Schengen Area

PSD's (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday said that he still believes that Romania will enter the Schengen Area on December 8, told Agerpres.

Asked, at the Palace of Parliament, if it is natural for the authorities in Romania to find out at the last moment that Austria opposes our joining the free movement area and if there had been any signals in this regard that the authorities should have been aware of long ago, Marcel Ciolacu replied: "There were no such signs until recently. Besides, I maintain my opinion that on December 8 we will enter the Schengen Area and I do not think that another European Union state, and more unlikely a friendly state like Austria, can unjustly oppose Romania's entry into Schengen."

He mentioned that he is in constant communication with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca about Romania's accession to Schengen and it is possible that he will have a meeting with him on the topic on Tuesday.

"Romania has been meeting all the technical criteria for a very long time. This is a political vote. So far there have been MEPs, for example Mr. Victor Negrescu was in Sweden on the day when the European Affairs Committee of the Swedish Parliament voted on the matter, while Mr. Dan Nica met with the European Commissioner the day before. I also know a lot about the activity of Minister Bode, because, according to my duties, I had daily discussions with Minister Bode regarding Schengen," he also said, when asked if the Romanian politicians got involved to help our country enter the Schengen Area.