PSD's Ciolacu: Inflation and unemployment - key indicators of recession. Romania has no unemployment!

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday in Buzau that with the investments that are currently underway, Romania has the chance of more easily weathering economic crises.

The Social Democrat leader mentioned the infrastructure projects that are being implemented, emphasizing that during the term of the current Transport Minister, his party colleague Sorin Grindeanu, the contracts signed hit an all-time record high of 4.7 billion euros.

"This is extraordinary! For a country to go into recession there are two key indicators: inflation and unemployment. There is currently inflation in Romania, the entire Europe is faced with inflation, but there is no unemployment in Romania. With such ample works underway, particularly in the execution stage and in the short term - because the next two years will be the hardest for the entire Europe - Romania has the chance to much more easily overcome these crises," Ciolacu declared.

Speaker Ciolacu attended on Tuesday in Buzau the signing of the contract for the construction of the city ring-road.

AGERPRES