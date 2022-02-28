PSD's Ciolacu urging full-on blockade on Russian companies in Romania

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the ruling coalition Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that there must be a "total blockade" in Romania on "any Russian companies and any Russian business people."

Ciolacu mentioned at the PSD headquarters that he will meet the Social Democrat ministers later in the day to discuss how the Ukrainian government can be helped, after which a meeting of the party's Standing National Bureau will be held with "colleagues from local chapters that have been involved in border areas.""I have spoken with Chairman Florin Citu and we convened a joint plenary session for a statement by the Romanian Parliament regarding the events in Ukraine. In the statement, we will include the elements of the sanctions decided at the EU level and we want to be very well understood: what is happening in Ukraine in 2022 is beyond any acceptance, as a sovereign state is under attack, and right now everyone is just sitting and watching without firmer intervention," he said.Ciolacu was asked if he was satisfied with the way the Romanian government handles the refugee crisis. "I talked last night with the interior minister. I understood that there is blockage on the Ukrainian side, there is a lack of staff. Today, the customs staff has doubled to cut the waiting times at the Romanian customs. (...) We can see that many Ukrainians do not remain in Romania, and solutions have been found for those who have remained. Let's see how it works today," said the PSD leader.