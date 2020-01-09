PSD's Ciolacu: We are not afraid of early elections if we oust gov't through censure motion

Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said in Buzau on Thursday that the PSD parliamentarians have a duty to submit a censure motion in the current session of the Legislature, adding that the Social Democrats are not afraid of any election and that the current power cannot scare them with early elections in case the Orban Government is ousted from power.

He stated, during the Election Conference of the PSD Buzau county organization, that his party's duty is to negotiate with all the parties in Parliament the removal of the Orban Government from power.

"It is our duty, of the PSD parliamentarians, to table a censure motion in this parliamentary session. It is our duty to discuss with all the political forces that have started to realize the mistake made when they voted this minority government, to explain to them so that they support our motion for ousting this government," said Ciolacu.

He said that a possible ousting of the Orban Government will not lead to early elections.

"We are not afraid of any election. They cannot scare us with early elections because we remove the government from power. They will be in for a big surprise. Firstly, we will make and create another majority, and secondly we are not afraid of any kind of elections," added Marcel Ciolacu.