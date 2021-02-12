 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PSD's Ciolacu: We will submit motion of censure; we'll try to create a majority to overthrow this gov't

F. P.
Facebook
Marcel Ciolacu

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday said that the Social Democrats will table a motion of censure in Parliament in the current parliamentary session and will try to "create" a majority to overthrow the current government.

"We have this obligation from the Romanians 'vote. The Romanians' vote was very clear that PSD must appoint the PM, we won the elections with a difference of 5 percent. Until another majority is created in Parliament, the current Government will function. We start with the first simple motion, a common sense and necessary motion against the Minister of Health, and in this session we will also try to build a majority to overthrow this Government," Ciolacu told Antena 3 private television broadcaster.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.