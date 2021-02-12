PSD's Ciolacu: We will submit motion of censure; we'll try to create a majority to overthrow this gov't

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday said that the Social Democrats will table a motion of censure in Parliament in the current parliamentary session and will try to "create" a majority to overthrow the current government.

"We have this obligation from the Romanians 'vote. The Romanians' vote was very clear that PSD must appoint the PM, we won the elections with a difference of 5 percent. Until another majority is created in Parliament, the current Government will function. We start with the first simple motion, a common sense and necessary motion against the Minister of Health, and in this session we will also try to build a majority to overthrow this Government," Ciolacu told Antena 3 private television broadcaster.

AGERPRES