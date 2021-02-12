PSD's Ciolacu: We will submit motion of censure; we'll try to create a majority to overthrow this gov't

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday said that the Social Democrats will table a motion of censure in Parliament in the current parliamentary session and will try to "create" a majority to overthrow the current government."We have this obligation from the Romanians 'vote. The Romanians' vote was very clear that PSD must appoint the PM, we won the elections with a difference of 5 percent. Until another majority is created in Parliament, the current Government will function. We start with the first simple motion, a common sense and necessary motion against the Minister of Health, and in this session we will also try to build a majority to overthrow this Government," Ciolacu told Antena 3 private television broadcaster.
AGERPRES